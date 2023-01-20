Football

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal no match for Hyderabad FC  

Javier Siverio put Hyderabad in the lead early in the opening exchanges before Aaren D’Silva, who arrived in the final minute of the regulation time, found the insurance goal in the injury time.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 20 January, 2023 21:59 IST
Kamaljit Singh during the Indian Super League match played between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC.

Kamaljit Singh during the Indian Super League match played between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad FC performed on the expected lines to outclass the home side East Bengal 2-0 in a match-week 16 fixture of the Indian Super League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Hyderabad reached 35 points after the win and continued in the second spot, four points behind leader Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad made its intentions clear from the very start and found the goal in the ninth minute through a spectacular finish from Siverio.

Mohammad Yasir made a fine interception and released Borja Herrera on the left, who then sent an inch-perfect cross for his compatriot positioned in the East Bengal goalmouth. Siverio made a perfect jump to head it into the back post for a brilliant goal. Hyderabad earned a few more chances, but Kamaljit Singh kept the East Bengal citadel safe from further damage.

East Bengal came alive after the break and began searching for attack routes. With Hyderabad sitting complacently on a lone-goal lead, East Bengal could have fetched the equaliser in the 68th minute but for the former’s goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh who saved a fine effort from the latter’s Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva. Finally, it was for the substitute D’Silva to take the match away from East Bengal.

The result: East Bengal 0 lost to Hyderabad FC 2 ( Javier Siverio 9, Aaren D’Silva 90+3)

