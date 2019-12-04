East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC: I-League LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the I-League 2019-20 clash between East Bengal and Real Kashmir. This is Aashin Prasad and I will bring you the updates which is being played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

The stands are nearly full and the home supporters are in full voice.

3' - Tondonmba finds Mahata inside RKFC's box with a long ball. Mahata is forced away from the danger area before forcing a goal-kick from the move.

1' - East Bengal kicks off from right to left. East Bengal goes long to find Santos but ball flies into the hands of Kachenpa.

The sun has already set and the floodlights have taken full effect in Kalyani. Real Kashmir is in its blue kit.

FIRST HALF

16:52: Here's how the two side's will line-up today-

Real Kashmir FC - P. Kachenpa; A. Singh, A. Katebe, L. Enyinnaya, N. Gurung; R.K. Das, F. Ganie, B. Armand, Danish Farook' K. Higginbotham, G. Krizo

East Bengal - Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Crespi, Mehtab Singh, Ambekar, Pintu Mahata, Tondonmba Singh, Kassim Aidara, Juan Mera, Jaime Santos, Espada

16:41: In the same fixture last year, both teams played out a 1-1 draw. EB's Lalramchullova scored an own goal before Jobby Justin, formerly of this parish, equalised for the Red and Golds.

16.34: Less than 30 minutes to kick-off and there are no official announcements on the line-ups. I-League's official twitter account's only update is a 'selfie' of the Real Kashmir players...

PREVIEW

Last season's runner-up East Bengal begins its I-League campaign today against Real Kashmir. East Bengal had a strong season that saw it remain in contention for the title, but it eventually fell short by one point as Chennai City FC took home the title.

Real Kashmir, which became the firs club from Kashmir to play in the I-League, had a remarkable debut season as it soared to a creditable third-place finish, outdoing the likes of the more established clubs such as Mohun Bagan and Chruchill Brothers in the process.

- Numbers favour EB -

Under the guidance of coach Alejandro Menendez, the red-and-gold brigade drew with Real Kashmir at home and scored a victory in Srinagar last season - essentially meaning the Kashmir side is winless against theem. Could this be a psychological advantage for East Bengal?

Speaking ahead of the game, Menendez said, “Real Kashmir are a very solid and strong side, their defence is very compact. We are very well aware that they are a very competitive outfit. The onus now lies on us, we need to be really accurate and sharp whenever we have the chance to attack.

“We need to perform well in this match to enhance our chances and to get success in the league. Otherwise, things can get tricky towards the end of the season. I believe it is going to be a very tough game,” he added.

- Rejuvenated Real Kashmir raring to go -

Real Kashmir has been bolstered with the arrival of former NEROCA FC striker Singham Subash Singh and winger Kallum Michael Higginbotham, who comes in from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic Football Club.

And the side's coach Davis Robertson is confident of a good show. “Last season, we had a good season and defended well and had a very good defensive record. This season we have added more firepower and hope to score more goals this season.”

“East Bengal are a very tough side to play against they are stronger than last season. I think they will be one of the strongest teams this season,” he added.