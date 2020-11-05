Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left out

England has recalled Phil Foden for its friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, while Mason Greenwood was left out of the 29-man squad.

Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland in September after they breached COVID-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel. They were also left out of last month's England squad.

Manchester United forward Greenwood remains out of Gareth Southgate's squad having failed to complete a full 90 minutes with his club this season.

The 19-year-old is yet to score in his five Premier League appearances this campaign, but netted in the Champions League against RB Leipzig last month.

Southgate's England face Ireland on November 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18.