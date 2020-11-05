Football Football Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left out England has recalled Phil Foden for its friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland. Reuters 05 November, 2020 20:36 IST Phil Foden is back in the squad. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 November, 2020 20:36 IST England has recalled Phil Foden for its friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, while Mason Greenwood was left out of the 29-man squad.Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland in September after they breached COVID-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel. They were also left out of last month's England squad.Manchester United forward Greenwood remains out of Gareth Southgate's squad having failed to complete a full 90 minutes with his club this season.READ: More England discipline problems put Southgate on defensiveThe 19-year-old is yet to score in his five Premier League appearances this campaign, but netted in the Champions League against RB Leipzig last month.Southgate's England face Ireland on November 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18.England squadGoalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Reece James, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker.Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks.Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos