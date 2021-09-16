Football Football England pushes France out of top three in FIFA men's rankings In the women's rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind the United States, with Germany dropping to third. Reuters 16 September, 2021 17:08 IST England finished as the runner-up in the recent Euro 2020. - AP Reuters 16 September, 2021 17:08 IST Euro 2020 finalist England pushed world champion France out of the top three in world football body FIFA's latest men's football rankings published on Thursday.Belgium remained the top-ranked side, followed by Brazil. European champion Italy, on a record unbeaten international run of 37 matches, is fifth with Argentina sixth.ALSO READ - US Football president asks men, women to equalise FIFA moneyThird place equals England's highest ranking since 2012. Gareth Southgate's side lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July and was the World Cup semifinalist in Russia in 2018.France went out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16.Women's football: England in eighth placeIn the women's rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind world champion the United States, with Germany dropping to third.England, under new management with Sarina Wiegman replacing Phil Neville, is eighth - its lowest since 2010. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :