England pushes France out of top three in FIFA men's rankings

Euro 2020 finalist England pushed world champion France out of the top three in world football body FIFA's latest men's football rankings published on Thursday.

Belgium remained the top-ranked side, followed by Brazil. European champion Italy, on a record unbeaten international run of 37 matches, is fifth with Argentina sixth.

Third place equals England's highest ranking since 2012. Gareth Southgate's side lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July and was the World Cup semifinalist in Russia in 2018.

France went out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16.

Women's football: England in eighth place

In the women's rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind world champion the United States, with Germany dropping to third.

England, under new management with Sarina Wiegman replacing Phil Neville, is eighth - its lowest since 2010.