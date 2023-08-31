MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal’s Nketiah gets first senior England call

England, which is the clear leader of Group C, faces Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on September 9 before facing Scotland in a friendly the following week.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 19:26 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nketiah has been a stalwart of England’s under-21 squad and has started the season well for Arsenal.
infoIcon

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah received a first-senior call for England as manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for next week’s Euro 2024 Group C clash away to Ukraine.

Chelsea’s young defender Levi Colwill is also in the squad but there was no recall for his club teammate Raheem Sterling despite an impressive start to the new season.

Nketiah has been a stalwart of England’s under-21 squad and has started the season well for Arsenal with two goals in its opening three Premier League games.

“Two young players who are doing very well,” Southgate said of Nketiah and Colwill.

Hernandez returns to France squad for Euro 2024 qualifier, friendly; Kante, Pogba left out

“They have done well with our junior teams. Levi had time with us in the summer.”

Southgate also kept faith with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire despite him not featuring for his club so far this season, while Jordan Henderson, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July, was retained.

On leaving out Sterling again, Southgate said: “A lot of competition for places in that area behind the nine. Really happy to see him do well for Chelsea, but everyone has started the season well. Raheem’s not particularly happy.”

England, which is the clear leader of Group C, faces Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on September 9 before facing Scotland in a friendly the following week.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
