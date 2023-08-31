Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian men’s national football team, and his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, have been blessed with a baby boy, local media reported on Thursday.

The 39-year-old had announced that he and his wife are expecting a child in style, when he scored against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup in June. He had run to the technical area and had gestured a baby bump from the technical area, looking at his wife.

“Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce - it’s for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes,” Chhetri said in the post-match interview.

Chhetri, who went on to win the SAFF Championship the next month, winning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as well, has remained with his family since, missing the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC.

He was also rested for the King’s Cup in Thailand in September, with head coach Igor Stimac happy to allow him some family time, given the tournament is a friendly one. He is expected to return in action for the Asian Games, where he will lead the team into the Asiad after nine years.