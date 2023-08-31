MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian men’s national football team, and his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, have been blessed with a baby boy, local media reported on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 16:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya after India’s victory in the Intercontinental Cup 2023.
Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya after India’s victory in the Intercontinental Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya after India’s victory in the Intercontinental Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian men’s national football team, and his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, have been blessed with a baby boy, local media reported on Thursday.

The 39-year-old had announced that he and his wife are expecting a child in style, when he scored against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup in June. He had run to the technical area and had gestured a baby bump from the technical area, looking at his wife.

“Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce - it’s for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes,” Chhetri said in the post-match interview.

ALSO READ: AFC Champions League: Neymar might play in India on November 6

Chhetri, who went on to win the SAFF Championship the next month, winning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as well, has remained with his family since, missing the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC.

He was also rested for the King’s Cup in Thailand in September, with head coach Igor Stimac happy to allow him some family time, given the tournament is a friendly one. He is expected to return in action for the Asian Games, where he will lead the team into the Asiad after nine years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

Intercontinental Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: FCG v MBSG updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Shanaka dismisses Hridoy after successful review
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Star Life

  1. Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serena Williams gives birth to second child
    Reuters
  3. ‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina receives an invitation from Harry Styles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: FCG v MBSG updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Shanaka dismisses Hridoy after successful review
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment