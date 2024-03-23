England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly

PREVIEW:

England hosts Brazil in an international friendly match at the prestigious Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024. (March 24 - 12:30 AM IST)

The Three Lions is preparing for the Euros whereas Brazil will be hoping to turn its form around ahead of the Copa America 2024.

Brazil has lost all of its last three games. The latest coming in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

England is in a slightly better form but it has been months since its last game, which was a draw against North Macedonia.

England will be missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Jack Grealish, and Kieran Trippier due to injuries.

Brazil will be without the services of Neymar, Martinelli, Casemiro, Alisson, Ederson, and Marquinhos.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Foden, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford

Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO: