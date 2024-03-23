MagazineBuy Print

England vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Bellingham, Vinicus Jr play friendly

England vs Brazil: All you need to know before the international friendly match being played at the Wembley stadium in London, England.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 07:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring goal with Jude Bellingham against Italy last year
File Photo: England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring goal with Jude Bellingham against Italy last year | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring goal with Jude Bellingham against Italy last year | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW:

England hosts Brazil in an international friendly match at the prestigious Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024. (March 24 - 12:30 AM IST)

The Three Lions is preparing for the Euros whereas Brazil will be hoping to turn its form around ahead of the Copa America 2024.

Brazil has lost all of its last three games. The latest coming in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

ALSO READ | England jersey for EURO 2024 by Nike draws criticism from UK PM Sunak

England is in a slightly better form but it has been months since its last game, which was a draw against North Macedonia.

England will be missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Jack Grealish, and Kieran Trippier due to injuries.

Brazil will be without the services of Neymar, Martinelli, Casemiro, Alisson, Ederson, and Marquinhos.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Foden, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford

Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO:

When will the England vs Brazil international friendly match start?
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 12:30 a.m. IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Where to watch the England vs Brazil international friendly match?
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

