England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SLO

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.

England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

After the draw against Denmark, England manager Gareth Southgate had some concerning post-game comments, pointing to the players’ conditioning after long and gruellingly seasons.

“We are not pressing well enough, with enough intensity,” he said. “We have limitations in how we can do that with the physical condition.”

PREDICTED LINEUPS FOR ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier, Gallagher, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Kane, Saka

Slovenia predicted XI (4-4-2): Oblak, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza, Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic, Sporar, Sesko

(With inputs from Reuters)