England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SLO

The biggest questions are around what changes Garteh Southgate will make after he went with the same lineup in the first two games for the first time in 16 matches.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 12:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham scored in England’s first match against Serbia.
England’s Jude Bellingham scored in England’s first match against Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.

England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

After the draw against Denmark, England manager Gareth Southgate had some concerning post-game comments, pointing to the players’ conditioning after long and gruellingly seasons.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon

“We are not pressing well enough, with enough intensity,” he said. “We have limitations in how we can do that with the physical condition.”

PREDICTED LINEUPS FOR ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier, Gallagher, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Kane, Saka

Slovenia predicted XI (4-4-2): Oblak, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza, Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic, Sporar, Sesko

(With inputs from Reuters)

