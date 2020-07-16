Football Football England to host Wales in Wembley international The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the fixture would be one of two additional international matches scheduled as triple headers in October and November. Reuters London 16 July, 2020 17:35 IST The most recent meeting between England and Wales was at the EURO 2016 tournament when England won 2-1 in Lens. - Getty Images Reuters London 16 July, 2020 17:35 IST England will host Wales in a home nations international on October 8 — their first meeting at Wembley for nine years.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the fixture would be one of two additional international matches scheduled as triple headers in October and November.Current government guidelines mean the game is likely to be played without fans. The most recent meeting between the nations was at the EURO 2016 tournament when England won 2-1 in Lens.READ | FIFA Women's U-17 WC could be held behind closed doors - AIFFEngland is scheduled to face Iceland away in the Nations League on Sept. 5 before a trip to Denmark three days later.The Wales game would be three days before England is due to host Belgium in the Nations League and will be its first home fixture in 11 months.Wales is scheduled to begin its Nations League fixtures away to Finland on September 3. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos