England to host Wales in Wembley international

England will host Wales in a home nations international on October 8 — their first meeting at Wembley for nine years.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the fixture would be one of two additional international matches scheduled as triple headers in October and November.

Current government guidelines mean the game is likely to be played without fans. The most recent meeting between the nations was at the EURO 2016 tournament when England won 2-1 in Lens.

READ | FIFA Women's U-17 WC could be held behind closed doors - AIFF

England is scheduled to face Iceland away in the Nations League on Sept. 5 before a trip to Denmark three days later.

The Wales game would be three days before England is due to host Belgium in the Nations League and will be its first home fixture in 11 months.

Wales is scheduled to begin its Nations League fixtures away to Finland on September 3.