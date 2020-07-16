Real Madrid announces new EA Sports FIFA partnership

Real Madrid, on Thursday, announced it has renewed a multi-year partnership with EA Sports to continue entertaining fans through the FIFA franchise.

The partnership between Madrid and EA Sports has seen several players appear as cover stars in the game, including Zinedine Zidane, Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos and Karim Benzema.



Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations for Real Madrid, said: “This renewal allows us to expand the reach of Real Madrid C. F. around the world through the success of the FIFA franchise.

WATCH | Looking back on the history of Real Madrid's involvement in the game

"We have a shared vision in providing a world-class experience for our fans and this partnership will allow us to offer new and innovative ways to entertain existing fans and engage new ones.”Nick Wlodyka, Vice President and GM of EA Sports FIFA, added, “Strategic partnerships like this one with Real Madrid are crucial to our vision to grow the love of sport, and in this case, global football worldwide."