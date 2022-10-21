Football

10-man Villa slumps at Fulham to heap pressure on Gerrard

The former England captain endured chants of “getting sacked in the morning” by the home fans.

LONDON 21 October, 2022 02:50 IST
Villa manager Gerrard was left disappointed after the loss.

Villa manager Gerrard was left disappointed after the loss.

The pressure piled up on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his listless side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

The former England captain endured chants of “getting sacked in the morning” by the home fans as Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham before a Tyrone Mings own goal completed Villa’s misery.

Reed’s powerfully-struck shot in the 36th minute gave Fulham a deserved lead after it had gone close several times.

Villa’s cause was not helped when Douglas Luiz was shown a red card just past the hour mark for an off-the-ball clash with Mitrovic and Matty Cash unluckily conceded a penalty for handball trying to block a shot.

Mitrovic converted for his eighth league goal of the season and Villa’s night went from bad to worse when Mings deflected a Neeskens Kebano cross into his own net.

Another goal for Fulham would have seen Villa drop into the bottom three but the fact they did not was scant consolation for Gerrard who looked grim-faced as he walked off.

Villa has nine points from 11 games and is above 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers by virtue of goals scored.

For Marco Silva’s Fulham the picture looks far brighter as it climbed to ninth spot with 15 points.

