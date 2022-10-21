Premier League

Premier League: Aston Villa sacks manager Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, who joined the club in November last year has been under fire lately for Villa’s string of poor results.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2022 03:41 IST
Gerrard managed Villa for a total of 38 matches in the Premier League out of which he has managed to win 12 games and lose 18. Eight matches he has managed ended in a draw.

Aston Villa, on Friday, has sacked manager Steven Gerrard after the club’s most recent 0-3 loss to Fulham in the Premier League.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” Aston Villa said in a short statement on its website.

Gerrard, who joined the club in November last year has been under fire lately for Villa’s string of poor results. The club has just one win in its previous five matches and finds itself 17th in the Premier League table, on equal points with Wolves which is in the relegation zone.

Gerrard managed Villa for a total of 38 matches in the Premier League out of which he has managed to win 12 games and lose 18. Eight matches he has managed ended in a draw.

The former Liverpool player joined Villa from Rangers where he enjoyed a splendid time. He guided Rangers to the Scottish title after a gap of 10 years and did so in style after remaining unbeaten in the league.

