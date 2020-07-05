Football EPL EPL Premier League: Lacazette, Saka on target as Arsenal beats Wolves 2-0 Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette scored in either half as Arsenal beat rampaging Wolves 2-0 on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Reuters 05 July, 2020 00:16 IST Arsenal players celebrate Alexandre Lacazette's second goal against Wolves. - ap Reuters 05 July, 2020 00:16 IST Arsenal dented Wolves' Champions League hopes as Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal helped the Gunners to an impressive 2-0 victory at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.The 18-year-old Saka's controlled finish in the 43rd minute put the visitor ahead at half time after a low-key first half.Adama Traore fired over as in-form Wolves struggled to find its usual attacking potency. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to secure the points for Mikel Arteta's side with a clinical finish in the 86th minute. Greenwood shines as Man United crushes Bournemouth 5-2 Arsenal's third successive league win moved it to within three points of sixth-placed Wolves whose eight-match unbeaten league run came to an end in disappointing fashion.Wolves is three points behind Manchester United in fourth spot and two behind Chelsea which hosts Watford later in the day. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos