Premier League: Lacazette, Saka on target as Arsenal beats Wolves 2-0

Arsenal dented Wolves' Champions League hopes as Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal helped the Gunners to an impressive 2-0 victory at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Saka's controlled finish in the 43rd minute put the visitor ahead at half time after a low-key first half.

Adama Traore fired over as in-form Wolves struggled to find its usual attacking potency. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to secure the points for Mikel Arteta's side with a clinical finish in the 86th minute.

Arsenal's third successive league win moved it to within three points of sixth-placed Wolves whose eight-match unbeaten league run came to an end in disappointing fashion.

Wolves is three points behind Manchester United in fourth spot and two behind Chelsea which hosts Watford later in the day.