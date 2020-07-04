Premier League: Greenwood shines as Man United crushes Bournemouth 5-2

Mason Greenwood capped another impressive performance with two superb goals as Manchester United crushed Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Premier League victory stretched the Red Devils' unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

Anthony Martial also netted a cracker while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes added one each for United, which climbed to fourth place on 55 points from 33 games, one more than Chelsea which will host Watford later in the day.

Bournemouth, which has now lost 17 of its last 22 league games, stayed 19th on 27 points and faces a mountain to climb if it is to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Junior Stanislas fired the visitor into a 16th-minute lead but United hit back through Greenwood before Rashford converted a penalty and Martial rifled a screamer into the top corner to give the home side a 3-1 halftime lead.

Premier League highlights: Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth

Joshua King pulled one back for the visitor with a penalty shortly after the break but United came storming back again as 18-year-old Greenwood made it 4-2 with another clinical finish and Fernandes curled in a free kick on the hour.

Rashford and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke had efforts disallowed for marginal offside and visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several fine saves in a rip-roaring clash at Old Trafford.