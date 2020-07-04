Football EPL EPL Premier League: Greenwood shines as Man United crushes Bournemouth 5-2 Mason Greenwood scored a brace while Bruno Fernandes was in supreme touch as Manchester United routed Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. Reuters MANCHESTER 04 July, 2020 21:51 IST Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for United and added one more in the second half in a 5-2 win against Bournemouth. - reuters Reuters MANCHESTER 04 July, 2020 21:51 IST Mason Greenwood capped another impressive performance with two superb goals as Manchester United crushed Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Premier League victory stretched the Red Devils' unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.Anthony Martial also netted a cracker while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes added one each for United, which climbed to fourth place on 55 points from 33 games, one more than Chelsea which will host Watford later in the day.Bournemouth, which has now lost 17 of its last 22 league games, stayed 19th on 27 points and faces a mountain to climb if it is to avoid relegation from the top flight.Junior Stanislas fired the visitor into a 16th-minute lead but United hit back through Greenwood before Rashford converted a penalty and Martial rifled a screamer into the top corner to give the home side a 3-1 halftime lead. Premier League highlights: Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth Joshua King pulled one back for the visitor with a penalty shortly after the break but United came storming back again as 18-year-old Greenwood made it 4-2 with another clinical finish and Fernandes curled in a free kick on the hour.Rashford and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke had efforts disallowed for marginal offside and visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several fine saves in a rip-roaring clash at Old Trafford. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos