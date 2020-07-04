Football Football Arsenal forward Martinelli signs new long-term deal Gabriel Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago. Reuters LONDON 04 July, 2020 09:57 IST Gabriel Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with Arsenal. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 04 July, 2020 09:57 IST Arsenal's Brazil Under-23 striker Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.The news comes 48 hours after fellow teenager Bukayo Saka, 18, also agreed a new long-term deal with the Gunners. Arsenal's Martinelli to miss rest of the season with knee injury The 19-year-old Martinelli - who penned his new contract exactly a year after joining Arsenal - has scored 10 goals in 26 games for the club since moving from Brazilian side Ituano last year.He has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training which required surgery.“I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us,” manager Mikel Arteta told the club website. “He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.“We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club.”Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos