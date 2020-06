Arsenal's Martinelli to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will not be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinelli sustained a knock during training and has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee, the club said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with Arsenal.

It is another blow to Arsenal's Champions League qualification hopes, having already lost goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Pablo Mari through long-term injuries during the season run-in.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal sits ninth in the league standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with seven games to play.

Arsenal is in action in the FA Cup next against Sheffield United on Sunday.