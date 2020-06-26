Liverpool is champion: Where were the winning players 30 years ago?

Manchester City's 1-2 loss at Chelsea on Thursday sealed Liverpool's Premier League title, its first league triumph in 30 years.

The last time it won the league was in 1989-90, under Kenny Dalglish — back when there was still a Soviet Union!

Here's a look at where, and how old, Jurgen Klopp and the players were at the time of the Reds' last league title.

READ | Liverpool wins Premier League title, ends 30-year wait

With a relative young squad at Klopp's disposal, it is not surprising to note that only six players of the 29-man squad were born during the 1989-90 season.

Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson were almost an year old while the oldest then was reserve goal keeper Andrew Michael Lonergan - all of sever years old!

James Milner, Adrian and Adam Lallana are the other three players who were aged three, two and one year old respectively.

As for Klopp, he was still a professional footballer and spent the 1989-90 season with German club Rot-Weiss Frankfurt. He left the club at the end of the season to spend 11 years with Mainz 05 — before starting his coaching career with the same team.