Football EPL EPL Liverpool is champion: Where were the winning players 30 years ago? Liverpool won its first English top-division championship in 30 years on Thursday. Let's take a look at where the winning players were three decades ago. Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 02:56 IST Liverpool has won its first ever Premier League title. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 02:56 IST Manchester City's 1-2 loss at Chelsea on Thursday sealed Liverpool's Premier League title, its first league triumph in 30 years.The last time it won the league was in 1989-90, under Kenny Dalglish — back when there was still a Soviet Union!Here's a look at where, and how old, Jurgen Klopp and the players were at the time of the Reds' last league title.READ | Liverpool wins Premier League title, ends 30-year wait With a relative young squad at Klopp's disposal, it is not surprising to note that only six players of the 29-man squad were born during the 1989-90 season.Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson were almost an year old while the oldest then was reserve goal keeper Andrew Michael Lonergan - all of sever years old!James Milner, Adrian and Adam Lallana are the other three players who were aged three, two and one year old respectively.As for Klopp, he was still a professional footballer and spent the 1989-90 season with German club Rot-Weiss Frankfurt. He left the club at the end of the season to spend 11 years with Mainz 05 — before starting his coaching career with the same team.