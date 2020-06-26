Liverpool wins Premier League title, ends 30-year wait

Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool claimed its 19th Premier League title on Wednesday. Manchester City’s 1-2 defeat at Chelsea confirmed the championship for the Reds, who had an unassailable lead at the top of the table with seven matches left to play.

The Reds ended its 30-year drought for a top-flight league crown after narrowly finishing second in the 2018-19 season by a solitary point.

Liverpool put the disappointment behind by setting the pace at the top of the table from the outset with a 27-match unbeaten streak where it dropped just two points from a possible 81. Its only defeat of the campaign came away to Watford in February.

Despite no major signings to add to in the off-season, Klopp’s men put the chasing City and Leicester City out of their reach. The forward trio of Mohamed Salah (17 goals), Sadio Mane (15) and Roberto Firmino (8) continued from where they left off last season when they scored a combined tally of 56 goals.

The defence marshalled by captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker has let in the fewest number of goals (21) and kept 14 clean sheets.

Liverpool was made to wait for the title with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic halting the season in March with the Reds just two wins away. There were suggestions of the season’s standing being decided on the points-per-game basis or being null-and-voided but the competition was resumed in June with the remaining matches played behind closed doors.

From its remaining matches, Liverpool can break plenty of records and set a benchmark in the honour’s list of Premier League champions. The Reds can break the most number of wins (32), most points (100), most home wins (18) and biggest title-winning margin (19 points).