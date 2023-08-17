MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal needs to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta

Arsenal has tried to add depth to its squad with new signings to challenge for the title again but Arteta said it does not have a number one in any position.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 15:27 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The 22-year-old Timber is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during Arsenal’s season-opening home win over Nottingham Forest and is set to undergo surgery.
The 22-year-old Timber is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during Arsenal’s season-opening home win over Nottingham Forest and is set to undergo surgery. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-year-old Timber is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during Arsenal’s season-opening home win over Nottingham Forest and is set to undergo surgery. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal must adapt following the injury to its new Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, manager Mikel Arteta has said ahead of it visit to Crystal Palace for a London derby on Monday.

The 22-year-old Timber, signed for 40 million euros ($43.52 million) on a long-term deal from Ajax Amsterdam, is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during Arsenal’s season-opening home win over Nottingham Forest and is set to undergo surgery.

“After just joining to have this injury is a big blow for him. We recruited him intentionally to add to the team and now we have to adapt and move on,” Arteta told reporters.

“He has been very good, to be honest. He’s a special character. He’s in a good place, so we are all willing to help him, but it’s going to be a long journey,” he added on Thursday.

“I’m thinking about the resources we have in the team but he would have given us different things on both sides of defence. It’s an opportunity for everybody. We need everybody.”

Arteta has helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and last season’s Premier League runner-up this month won the Community Shield season curtain-raiser by beating treble winner Manchester City.

Arsenal has tried to add depth to its squad with new signings to challenge for the title again but Arteta said it does not have a number one in any position, while also not ruling out doing more business in the transfer window.

“It’s never my decision (transfers), it’s one we make as a club with other people involved. There are always other elements to that,” Arteta said.

“My focus is on getting the best out of the squad we have now. We are always open in the transfer market both ways.”

Arteta said he was hopeful that Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been out with a calf problem since May, will be available soon after joining team training.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
