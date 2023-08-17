MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy

The deadline was set after Brazil’s superior court of justice unanimously rejected a request from the 39-year-old’s lawyers for the court to analyze a full translation of the proceedings and the sentence against Robinho from Italian into Portuguese.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 09:16 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brazil’s Robinho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during an international friendly match against Italy at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Brazil’s Robinho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during an international friendly match against Italy at the Emirates Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Robinho celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during an international friendly match against Italy at the Emirates Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

A high court in Brazil ruled on Wednesday that former soccer star Robinho has 15 days to challenge Italy’s request to arrest and imprison him for rape.

The deadline was set after Brazil’s superior court of justice unanimously rejected a request from the 39-year-old’s lawyers for the court to analyze a full translation of the proceedings and the sentence against Robinho from Italian into Portuguese.

Man United provides clarification on Mason Greenwood, says decision in final stages

Italian authorities want the former Brazil, Real Madrid and AC Milan striker to serve his nine-year sentence in Brazil, but the court is yet to agree. Brazil doesn’t extradite nationals.

Robinho was convicted in Italy in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault in Milan that took place four years previously when he was playing for Serie A team AC Milan. Italy’s top court upheld the Brazilian’s sentence in 2022, after which Italian prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant.

The Brazilian court will decide whether to execute the arrest warrant and impose the sentence pending Robinho’s possible challenge under the new deadline.

Robinho lives in Santos, outside Sao Paulo. He relinquished his passport to Brazilian authorities in March.

His lawyers did not respond to a request for comment. They have said their client had consensual sexual relations at a bar with a young woman, as five of his friends also did.

Related stories

Related Topics

Robinho /

Real Madrid /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy
    AP
  2. Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England smashes television records
    AFP
  3. Arnautovic joins Inter Milan on loan from Bologna
    Reuters
  4. Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov suffer knee injuries, to miss U.S. Open
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy
    AP
  2. Arnautovic joins Inter Milan on loan from Bologna
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City beats Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
    AP
  4. Manchester City vs Sevilla, Highlights: City wins UEFA Super Cup in penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus defend treatment of outcast Bonucci after union outrage
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy
    AP
  2. Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England smashes television records
    AFP
  3. Arnautovic joins Inter Milan on loan from Bologna
    Reuters
  4. Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov suffer knee injuries, to miss U.S. Open
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment