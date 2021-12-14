Football EPL EPL Arsenal strips Aubameyang of club captaincy following disciplinary breach Arsenal has decided to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his club captaincy following a breach in the club's disciplinary protocols. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2021 17:11 IST Aubameyang will not be available for the club's next match against West Ham. (File Photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 December, 2021 17:11 IST Arsenal has decided to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his club captaincy following a breach in the club's disciplinary protocols, the club confirmed on Tuesday. "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," Arsenal said in a statement.More to follow. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :