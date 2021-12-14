EPL

Arsenal strips Aubameyang of club captaincy following disciplinary breach

Arsenal has decided to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his club captaincy following a breach in the club's disciplinary protocols.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 December, 2021 17:11 IST

Aubameyang will not be available for the club's next match against West Ham. (File Photo)   -  Getty Images

"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," Arsenal said in a statement.

