Premier League: Brentford snatches 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Brentford substitute Vitaly Janelt headed the equaliser deep into stoppage time to clinch a point for his side in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after a tight, tense Premier League encounter at the Community Stadium on Saturday.

The draw, which stretches Brentford’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 games, sees Brentford remain in eighth place on 35 points, while Palace are 12th on 26.

After a promising start with some good early chances, the clash descended into a cat-and-mouse affair with both sides taking turns in possession but struggling to create decent goal-scoring chances.

Ivan Toney provoked an angry response from Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 49th minute when he went down as he turned in the box looking for a penalty, with Andersen reading him the riot act as the referee waved away his appeals for a spot kick.

Eberechi Eze’s impact off the Palace bench was almost immediate, as he rose unmarked to head home a Michael Olise cross from close range in the 69th minute, and Brentford did little to suggest that they would be able to pull back a goal.

Despite looking toothless in attack, they somehow pulled it off in the sixth minute of stoppage time as substitute Janelt headed in a cross form Bryan Mbueno to send the home fans into raptures.