Premier League

Chelsea appoints Monaco’s Stewart as new technical director

Chelsea has appointed AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart as its new technical director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, adding that he will “focus on football globally”.

Reuters
26 October, 2022 15:19 IST
26 October, 2022 15:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea has appointed AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart as its new technical director.

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea has appointed AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart as its new technical director. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea has appointed AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart as its new technical director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, adding that he will “focus on football globally”.

Chelsea has appointed AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart as its new technical director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, adding that he will “focus on football globally”.

Stewart, who is currently the technical director of AS Monaco, will take up the role after completing his commitments with the Ligue 1 side.

Also Read
Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking

He has previously worked with RB Leipzig, Manchester City and the England national team.

“I am excited to join (Chelsea) to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent,” Stewart said in a statement.

Stewart’s appointment is the latest development in a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge following the acquisition of Chelsea in May by a group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

“Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely,” Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.

Also Read
Liverpool’s Nunez fit for Ajax, Thiago ruled out says Klopp

“Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance.”

Boehly has spoken in the past of his desire to implement a multi-club model at Chelsea. Stewart has prior experience of working in such models, having worked at Leipzig and City, who both have a number of sister clubs across the world.

Chelsea, who is fourth in the league standings, travels to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us