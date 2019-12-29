Football EPL EPL Chelsea comes back to beat Arsenal 2-1 in London derby Chelsea produced a stunning late comeback to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, consigning Mikel Arteta to defeat on his home debut as coach. Reuters LONDON 29 December, 2019 21:47 IST Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard celebrates with team players at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium in London. - AP Reuters LONDON 29 December, 2019 21:47 IST Chelsea produced a stunning late comeback to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, consigning Mikel Arteta to defeat on his home debut as coach of the north London side.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the host the lead in the 13th minute but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's howler handed Jorginho an equaliser on a plate after 83 minutes.As it happened| Premier League: Jorginho, Abraham complete Chelsea turnaround at ArsenalFour minutes later, Tammy Abraham settled a bad-tempered London derby when he turned in the box and drilled through the hapless Leno's legs. A counter-attack from the Blues, led by Abraham, who combines with Willian before slotting past Leno from eight yards out!YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!! 1-2 [87'] #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/CYyAA6yUHk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2019 Arsenal, 12th, started with great intensity, forcing Frank Lampard's tired-looking Chelsea back, until Aubameyang broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with an acrobatic header.Lampard brought on Jorginho after 34 minutes and changed from a 3-4-3 formation to 4-3-3, as he did on Boxing Day against Southampton, and it helped the visitor find a foothold at a fired-up Emirates Stadium.Fourth-place Chelsea, which lost five of its previous seven league games, had the better of the second half and when Leno blundered it quickly turned the screw to leave Arteta still hunting for his first win, following a draw at Bournemouth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos