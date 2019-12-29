Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund signs Haaland from RB Salzburg Erling Haaland will move to Borussia Dortmund in January despite reported interest from RB Leipzig, Juventus and Manchester United. Ryan Benson 29 December, 2019 20:46 IST Erling Haaland has joined Borussia Dortmund - Getty Images Ryan Benson 29 December, 2019 20:46 IST Borussia Dortmund has seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga club has confirmed.The Norway international has signed on until 2024, putting an end to the speculation around his future that had been fuelled by his scintillating impact with Salzburg in the Champions League.Haaland, 19, only joined Salzburg at the start of 2019 having agreed a move from Molde the previous August, but his form this season has forced Europe's biggest clubs to take notice. Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet Erling Haaland. #Haaland2024 pic.twitter.com/NOHt7l7bgL— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 29, 2019 After making only two appearances in last season's Austrian Bundesliga, Haaland has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence by netting 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.The powerful striker scored eight goals from just four Champions League starts, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski the only player to find the net more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos