Premier League: Manchester City draws 4-4 against Chelsea after former player Palmer converts stoppage time penalty

Rodri’s 86th-minute strike seemed to have won it for City only for it to concede a 94th-minute penalty that Palmer blasted home the winner in stoppage time.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 00:52 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City draws 4-4 against Chelsea after former player Palmer converts stoppage time penalty
Manchester City draws 4-4 against Chelsea after former player Palmer converts stoppage time penalty | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester City draws 4-4 against Chelsea after former player Palmer converts stoppage time penalty | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City moved a point clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a pulsating 4-4 draw at Chelsea with Erling Haaland scoring twice only for former City graduate Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time.

City scored first when Spanish defender Marc Cucurella pulled Haaland’s shirt to concede a VAR-checked penalty which the Norwegian coolly converted in the 24th minute.

Five minutes later Chelsea’s 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed the ball into the net.

Former City forward Raheem Sterling tapped in after a Josko Gvardiol stumble in defence allowed Reece James to cross in the 37th minute.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford; Brighton held by Sheffield

But Chelsea’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes before defender Manuel Akanji rose to head City’s equaliser in first-half injury time.

Haaland bundled in his second a minute after the restart, but in the 67th minute of a breathless second half, the home side equalised through Nicolas Jackson.

Rodri’s 86th-minute strike seemed to have won it for the defending champion only for it to concede a 94th-minute penalty that Palmer blasted home.

