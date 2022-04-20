Football Premier League Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo offered support by Liverpool and Man United fans after son's demise The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will see the audience offer support to Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause at the seventh minute after he lost his baby boy on Monday. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2022 00:32 IST Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a hattrick in his last match for Manchester United, but will not feature in this match due to family bereavement. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar 20 April, 2022 00:32 IST Cristiano Ronaldo was offered support by the fans with a minute's applause at the seventh minute by both Manchester United and Liverpool fans after the Portuguse and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their baby boy on Monday.RELATED | Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce their baby boy has passed away "I am a father of two sons myself and nothing could be more painful. I hope he and his family are strong together," Man United manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports before the match.The club released a statement offering him support, "sending love".Follow the match live here: Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Elanga starts for United, Premier League updates "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement read. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :