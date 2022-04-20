Cristiano Ronaldo offered support by Liverpool and Man United fans after son's demise

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered support by the fans with a minute's applause at the seventh minute by both Manchester United and Liverpool fans after the Portuguse and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their baby boy on Monday.

"I am a father of two sons myself and nothing could be more painful. I hope he and his family are strong together," Man United manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports before the match.

The club released a statement offering him support, "sending love".

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement read.