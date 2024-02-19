Oliver Glasner named as new Crystal Palace boss: club

Crystal Palace named Oliver Glasner as its new manager on Monday, shortly after Roy Hodgson announced he was stepping down amid the club’s slump towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Chairman Steve Parish praised the “outstanding record” of 49-year-old Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22.

Hodgson stepped down just hours before its crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill, with a scheduled press conference cancelled ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Palace have lost 10 of their past 16 league games and are 16th in the table, just five points above third bottom Everton.