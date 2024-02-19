MagazineBuy Print

Oliver Glasner named as new Crystal Palace boss: club

Chairman Steve Parish praised the "outstanding record" of 49-year-old Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 23:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22.
Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Crystal Palace named Oliver Glasner as its new manager on Monday, shortly after Roy Hodgson announced he was stepping down amid the club’s slump towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Chairman Steve Parish praised the “outstanding record” of 49-year-old Austrian Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22.

Hodgson stepped down just hours before its crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.

ALSO READ: Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong friendly absence

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill, with a scheduled press conference cancelled ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Palace have lost 10 of their past 16 league games and are 16th in the table, just five points above third bottom Everton.

