Newcastle puts Ashworth on gardening leave amid Man Utd interest

United is understood to be keen to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford as part of an overhaul of the club’s structure following Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to acquire a 25 percent stake and take control of football operations.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 17:35 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has been put on gardening leave after reportedly telling the club he wants to join Manchester United.

United is understood to be keen to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford as part of an overhaul of the club’s structure following Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake and take control of football operations.

The chairman of chemicals giant INEOS has moved quickly to strengthen United’s football leadership group, with recruitment a particular area of focus.

ALSO READ: AFC Champions League ‘unsustainable’, says Footballers’ union FIFPRO

Britain’s  Press Association news agency said the 52-year-old, who was previously Football Association technical director before taking up a similar position at Brighton, had stepped away from his duties at St James’ Park.

Ashworth, who has been in post at St James’ Park for 20 months, was a key appointment by the Magpies’ new Saudi-backed owners after they completed their takeover of the club in October 2021.

It is understood there has not yet been formal contact between the Premier League clubs, and Ashworth was in the stands at St James’ Park on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s men played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Howe admitted Friday that he had “concerns” over Ashworth’s knowledge of the club’s inner workings as speculation mounted over his interest in the Old Trafford job.

ALSO READ: Depleted Milan misses chance to go second with 4-2 loss at Monza

Asked after Saturday’s match if he had spoken to Ashworth since his press conference on Friday he replied: “No.”

Newcastle has not commented on the situation, which would leave it with a major gap to plug.

Reports said Newcastle wants £20 million ($25 million) in compensation and that in the absence of a deal, Ashworth may not be able to start a new job until early 2026.

