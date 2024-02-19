MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone

Inzaghi and Simeone were members of the Lazio side which won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in 2000, and they come face to face on Tuesday when the Argentine brings his Atletico side to the San Siro for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 22:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan's Italian headcoach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and US Salernitana at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, on February 16, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Inter Milan's Italian headcoach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and US Salernitana at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, on February 16, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Milan's Italian headcoach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and US Salernitana at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, on February 16, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is looking forward to taking on his former teammate Diego Simeone when his side play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but is unsure what to expect from the unpredictable Spanish side.

Inzaghi and Simeone were members of the Lazio side which won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in 2000, and they come face to face on Tuesday when the Argentine brings his Atletico side to the San Siro for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

“Clearly, tomorrow it will be a pleasure to see Diego as an opponent again,” Inzaghi told a press conference on Monday.

“He was a great team mate, we won in Rome with Lazio, then he went to Atletico, but we never lost sight of each other. It was clear that he was going to be a great coach, just look at what he did in 13 years at Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico is fourth in La Liga and after two games without a win - defeats in a Copa del Rey semifinal first leg by Athletic Bilbao and in the league by Sevilla - it bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas on Saturday. Inzaghi conceded it was difficult to know what to expect from Simeone’s side.

“Predicting what will happen tomorrow night is not easy, seeing Atletico’s last games they have changed a lot, I saw the game against Las Palmas and they were very aggressive,” the Italian said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace

“In the cup it wasn’t the same attitude, the penultimate game in Seville was different again. They are a team that dribbles much more than in the past, they have a lot of technique and very good quality players.”

Simeone, who played at Inter before joining Lazio, has been manager at Atletico since 2011, and Inzaghi, whose side are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, said it would be hard to see him lasting as long at one club in Italy.

“This is difficult, I understood it over the years at Lazio and now here at Inter. In twenty days, the opinions on the players, on the coaches change quickly,” the manager said.

“It’s useless to think too much, we need to work on principles, with these guys who always have a smile on their faces.

“We’ve done six months in the best possible way, but the most important thing is these three months still to come.”

Related Topics

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Inter Milan /

Atletico Madrid /

La Liga /

Serie A /

Simone Inzaghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz team up with Navya Naveli Nanda to combat online trolling, creation of safe digital space for women athletes
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sense of relief for Tamil Nadu players after qualifying for knockouts
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich condems racist comments directed at Upamecano on social media after Lazio loss
    AP
  3. Mbappe back for PSG Champions League tie with Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Haaland, De Bruyne return primes Man City to conquer Europe again
    AFP
  5. Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz team up with Navya Naveli Nanda to combat online trolling, creation of safe digital space for women athletes
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sense of relief for Tamil Nadu players after qualifying for knockouts
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment