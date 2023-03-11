Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City LIVE: Haaland, Rodri fail to convert chances as scores remain level at HT; Premier League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League clash being played at Selhurst Park.

Confirmed starting lineups Crystal Palace: Guaita(GK); Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Milivojevic, Sambi Lokonga; Schlupp, Olise, Zaha; Ayew Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Ake, Dias, Akanji, Stones; Gundogan, Rodri; Grealish, Silva, Fodnen; Haaland

PREVIEW

English champion Manchester City will play Crystal Palace in the Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Man City is second in the table with 58 points, five behind leader Arsenal having played the same number of matches.

Palace finds itself in 12th with 27 points.

Stats to note

⦿ Palace is winless in its last seven Premier League home games against Manchester City (D2 L5), since a 2-1 win in April 2015. It has failed to score in five of these seven games, including each of the last three.

⦿ City has already dropped more points in away Premier League games this season (15) than it did in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (11).

⦿ Palace is winless in nine Premier League games (D5 L4), the longest ongoing run among sides currently in the competition.