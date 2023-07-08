De Gea confirms Manchester United departure

David de Gea announced on Saturday that he is leaving Premier League club Manchester United after 12 seasons.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 32, was at the end of his contract this summer and was expected to sign a new deal but both parties have seemingly decided against it.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings,” de Gea posted on Twitter.

Recent reports have indicated that United will bring in Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as de Gea’s replacement.

I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

De Gea, who signed for the club in 2011, has won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and the League Cup. He also won the Premier League golden glove twice, most recently coming in the 2022-23 season.

The Spain international leaves United with 545 appearances, most for a non-British player, and has won the club player of the year award four times. He also kept 190 cleansheets for United, which is a club record.

“We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together,” he said.

United manager Erik ten Hag said, “To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”