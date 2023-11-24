MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Everton players unfazed by points deduction, says striker Calvert-Lewin

Everton became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching financial sustainability rules last week.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 09:53 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Everton’s players will not let a 10-point deduction by the Premier League affect their performances, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin said.

Everton became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching financial sustainability rules last week. An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction that saw the Merseyside outfit drop to second-from-bottom from 14th.

The club’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said on Wednesday that Everton will use the deduction as “additional fuel” in the remainder of its campaign.

“I expect the weekend to be no different – if not, more electric,” said Calvert-Lewin ahead of Manchester United’s visit on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Premier-League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match

“I’m sure the fans will be ready. Us as players, we’ll prepare the same as normal and make sure we’re ready to put in a performance and collect the three points.

“I think, given the circumstances, I’ve sensed a lot of unity and togetherness. We were off on the international break when the news broke, but coming back in this week, I don’t feel like it’s fazed us players,” added the 26-year-old said.

“We know, as a group, we can’t affect that. All we can affect is what’s in front of us, and that’s the game on Sunday, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Everton, which narrowly avoided relegation in the last two seasons, has four wins and a draw from its last seven league games.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Everton players unfazed by points deduction, says striker Calvert-Lewin
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match
    Reuters
  3. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
  4. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Everton players unfazed by points deduction, says striker Calvert-Lewin
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match
    Reuters
  3. Premier League preview: Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City’s radar and eyeing top spot
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Man United’s Luke Shaw back in training after three months out to ease injury issues in defense
    AP
  5. Everton point-deduction explained: Why was the Premier League club penalised?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Everton players unfazed by points deduction, says striker Calvert-Lewin
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match
    Reuters
  3. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
  4. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment