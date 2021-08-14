Manchester United beats Leeds 5-1 in league opener, Fernandes scores hat-trick

Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1 in a one-sided league opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal for the men in red after 30 minutes following an assist from Paul Pogba.

Leeds equalised with a thunderous strike from Luke Ayling three minutes into the second half. However, Manchester United then wreaked havoc with four goals in the next 20 minutes to take the game away from Leeds.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Fred also got their names on the goalscorer's list. Pogba set up four out of five goals for United, equalling the record for most assists in a single premier league game.

New signing Jadon Sancho made his debut for United coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes.