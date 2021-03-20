My goal is for Chelsea to keep winning trophies and build for the future, says Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London club's glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship.

Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Thomas Tuchel the latest to take over the hotseat at Stamford Bridge after replacing Frank Lampard in January.

During that period, Chelsea have won 16 major trophies, including the Champions League, UEFA Europa League twice and five Premier League crowns.

"I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we have been able to achieve, and it's my goal for us to keep winning trophies and build for the future," Abramovich told Forbes in an article published on Friday.

"Chelsea has a very rich history, and I feel extremely fortunate to play a part in that. The club was here before me and will be here after me, but my job is to ensure we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future."

"I think we are pragmatic in our choices. And we are comfortable making the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions. Those who join understand the objectives on the pitch and the community."

Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League with 51 points from 29 matches, host Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.