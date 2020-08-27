Football EPL EPL Premier League record appearance holder Barry retires Gareth Barry made 653 appearances in lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, scoring 53 goals. He also made 53 appearances for England. Reuters 27 August, 2020 17:18 IST Gareth Barry last played for West Bromwich Albion in last season's promotion-winning campaign. - Getty Images Reuters 27 August, 2020 17:18 IST Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has ended his playing career aged 39, British media reported on Thursday.Midfielder Barry made 653 appearances in lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, scoring 53 goals. He also made 53 appearances for England.After almost a decade at Villa he joined City in 2009 and was part of the side that won the Premier League title in 2012.Barry played a handful of games for West Bromwich Albion in last season's Championship promotion-winning campaign. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos