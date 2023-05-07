Premier League

Kane an inspiration for Tottenham Hotspur squad, says Mason

Kane headed home in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

Reuters
London 07 May, 2023 14:15 IST
London 07 May, 2023 14:15 IST
Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason acknowledges the supporters after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on April 6, 2023.

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason acknowledges the supporters after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on April 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kane headed home in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is setting an example for others at the club to follow with his “elite mindset”, interim manager Ryan Mason said after the striker scored the winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

Kane headed home in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

Also Read
Premier League: Wolverhampton beats Villa to edge toward EPL survival

“Naturally we’ll all talk about Harry’s goals and Harry when he plays games of football he will continue to score goals. We know that,” Mason told reporters after Spurs’ victory snapped a four-game winless run on Saturday.

“But also that elite mindset, that example that he sets every day in and around the place, it’s great to be around. Because when you have people like that they inspire you to be better and we appreciate Harry, we value him so much at this football club.

“... you have to have 11 players that are fighting for each other and working hard as a collective to get results. When you’ve got your captain, your leader, your goalscorer, probably one of our best players setting that example, that’s what I want.”

Tottenham’s victory lifted them to sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 games. They next travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us