Leicester signs former Southampton defender Bertrand

Leicester City has signed Ryan Bertrand on a two-year deal after the left-back became a free agent following his release from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Bertrand spent seven seasons with Saints, making 240 appearances for the south-coast club. The 31-year-old, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, also has 19 England caps but has not played for the Three Lions since 2017.

"Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in," Bertrand said in a statement. "It's fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I'm going to give my all to try and do the fans proud."

Leicester, which won the FA Cup last season, begins its campaign with a Community Shield match against league champion Manchester City on August 7 before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the first day of the Premier League season a week later.