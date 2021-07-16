Football EPL EPL Leicester signs former Southampton defender Bertrand Leicester City signs left-back Ryan Bertrand on a two-year deal after he became a free agent following his release from Southampton. Reuters 16 July, 2021 09:53 IST Ryan Bertrand. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 16 July, 2021 09:53 IST Leicester City has signed Ryan Bertrand on a two-year deal after the left-back became a free agent following his release from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Bertrand spent seven seasons with Saints, making 240 appearances for the south-coast club. The 31-year-old, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, also has 19 England caps but has not played for the Three Lions since 2017.ALSO READ - Arsenal signs Tavares from Benfica on long-term contract"Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in," Bertrand said in a statement. "It's fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I'm going to give my all to try and do the fans proud."Leicester, which won the FA Cup last season, begins its campaign with a Community Shield match against league champion Manchester City on August 7 before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the first day of the Premier League season a week later. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :