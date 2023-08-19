MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool claims comeback 3-1 win over Bournemouth despite Mac Allister red card

Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped Liverpool recover from Antoine Semenyo’s early opener in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 21:43 IST , LIVERPOOL

Reuters
Salah hammered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 as goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped it recover from Antoine Semenyo’s early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost possession in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front.

Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli signs Turkish defender Demiral from Atalanta

Following the dismal start, Liverpool grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Salah then hammered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored its third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Joe Rothwell.

