Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 as goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped it recover from Antoine Semenyo’s early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.
The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost possession in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front.
Following the dismal start, Liverpool grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Salah then hammered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.
Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored its third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Joe Rothwell.
Latest on Sportstar
- TOT vs MUN, Premier League Live Updates: Will Tottenham break Man United’s streak?
- Liverpool claims comeback 3-1 win over Bournemouth despite Mac Allister red card
- Indian sports news wrap, August 19
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable, Shaili fail to qualify for finals; Indians in action on Day 1, results
- India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE