Alisson Becker's stoppage-time winner lifts Liverpool over West Brom

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a stunning header in the fifth minute of stoppage-time as Liverpool snatched a 2-1 victory at the death against relegated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Alisson headed home from a corner to secure what could be a precious three points for Liverpool in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It stays in fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City is in third on 66 points with the latter two to meet on Tuesday.

Alisson becomes first-ever Liverpool goalkeeper to score a goal

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu had scored in his first Premier League start in three-and-a-half years to give West Brom the lead. But Mohamed Salah equalised for the visitor to move level with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane on 22 Premier League goals for the season.

Both sides missed opportunities to add to their score, but it was Alisson's incredible late winner that clinched victory for Liverpool.

Liverpool's Jota out of final three games of the season

Alisson is the first Liverpool keeper to score in the club’s 129-year history as he rose highest to meet a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

"The game was our season in a nutshell," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. "We do a lot of good stuff and then get hammered for a mistake. And then really have to work hard.

"We had the best chances in the last five or six minutes and we kept on playing football. In the end, we needed Alisson to win it.

"It was an unbelievable header, I have never seen something like that. It was such a good technique. I was in shock, 'I asked, 'is it right, did we actually score?'."

Liverpool travels to Burnley on Wednesday and then hosts Crystal Palace in its final match of the season next Sunday.

"We are still in the (Champions League) race, that is all we can do. We must bring the same fight on Wednesday," Klopp said.

#Alisson Becker scores! When's the last time you heard that?



He becomes the first #Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. His last-gasp header sees his side sneak to a 2-1 win over West Brom. #WBALIV pic.twitter.com/cAlygvQOTi — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 16, 2021

The result was tough on West Brom, which had given an excellent account of itself, matching Liverpool for energy and intensity despite the fact that its relegation had been sealed.

The home side hit the front on 15 minutes, having made the brighter opening. Possession was cheaply given away in midfield and Matheus Pereira's ball behind the Liverpool defence was perfect for Robson-Kanu to race clear and easily beat Alisson.

Liverpool was level just past the half-hour mark as hesitant defending by West Brom allowed Salah to steer the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Roberto Firmino struck the post with just keeper Sam Johnstone to beat and the teams went into the break level.

West Brom felt aggrieved when Kyle Bartley scored from close-range following a corner, but while he was onside, Matt Phillips was standing in the eyeline of Alisson and the effort was ruled out.

The Liverpool keeper then denied Robson-Kanu in a one-on-one situation, before becoming the unlikely hero at the other end to snatch the points.