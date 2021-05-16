Football Football Alisson becomes first-ever Liverpool goalkeeper to score a goal Alisson Becker's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time against West Brom made him the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2021 23:18 IST Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring the winner against West Brom on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 16 May, 2021 23:18 IST Alisson Becker made a slice of history on Sunday as he scored a sensational stoppage-time header to steer Liverpool to 2-1 win over West Brom in the Premier League. MATCH REPORT| Alisson Becker's stoppage-time winner lifts Liverpool over West Brom The Brazilian's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time made him the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. He went ahead for a late corner and nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross as the Liverpool squad broke into wild celebration. #Alisson Becker scores! When's the last time you heard that?He becomes the first #Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. His last-gasp header sees his side sneak to a 2-1 win over West Brom. #WBALIV pic.twitter.com/cAlygvQOTi— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 16, 2021 “I saw it coming — I just tried to be in a good position to try to help my team,” Alisson said."Nobody follows me. I was lucky and blessed. Nobody can explain these types of things,” added the 28-year-old.Liverpool is placed fifth with 63 points and will play Burnley and Crystal Palace in its last two games of the season. Fourth-placed Chelsea has 64 points and third-place Leicester has 66, and both also have two games left. Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday so one of them, if not both, will drop points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.