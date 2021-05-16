Alisson becomes first-ever Liverpool goalkeeper to score a goal

Alisson Becker made a slice of history on Sunday as he scored a sensational stoppage-time header to steer Liverpool to 2-1 win over West Brom in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT| Alisson Becker's stoppage-time winner lifts Liverpool over West Brom

The Brazilian's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time made him the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. He went ahead for a late corner and nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross as the Liverpool squad broke into wild celebration.

#Alisson Becker scores!



“I saw it coming — I just tried to be in a good position to try to help my team,” Alisson said.

"Nobody follows me. I was lucky and blessed. Nobody can explain these types of things,” added the 28-year-old.

Liverpool is placed fifth with 63 points and will play Burnley and Crystal Palace in its last two games of the season. Fourth-placed Chelsea has 64 points and third-place Leicester has 66, and both also have two games left. Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday so one of them, if not both, will drop points.