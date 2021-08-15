Football EPL EPL Liverpool condemns homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour Liverpool took to twitter condemning the chants against the Chelsea midfieder, who is on loan at Norwich City Reuters 15 August, 2021 10:04 IST Norwich City's Billy Gilmour in action with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and Harvey Elliott (right). Liverpool won the match 3-0. - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 15 August, 2021 10:04 IST Liverpool has condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match.The chants were called out on Twitter by 'Kop Outs', Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding, "The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021 Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on Saturday as they got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :