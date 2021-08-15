Liverpool condemns homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour

Liverpool has condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.

Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match.

The chants were called out on Twitter by 'Kop Outs', Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding, "The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on Saturday as they got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start.