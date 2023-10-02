MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool says it will ‘explore the range of options available’ after VAR controversy at Tottenham

The officials at fault were stood down from duty for rest of the weekend but Liverpool says it will pursue the matter.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 10:06 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

AP
Luis Diaz scored in the 34th minute against Spurs but was wrongly judged offside.
Luis Diaz scored in the 34th minute against Spurs but was wrongly judged offside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Luis Diaz scored in the 34th minute against Spurs but was wrongly judged offside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool criticized the Professional Game Match Officials Limited on Sunday and warned it will “explore the range of options available” following the VAR controversy against Tottenham Hotspur.

PGMOL, the referees’ governing body in England, admitted Video Assistant Referee officials Darren England and Dan Cook failed to act after Luis Diaz’ 34th-minute strike at Tottenham on Saturday was wrongly disallowed for offside. Still images of the incident showed Tottenham’s Cristian Romero playing Diaz onside.

The decision was made when the Premier League match was goalless but after Curtis Jones had been contentiously sent off following Darren England’s intervention. Liverpool went on to lose 2-1, ending the game with nine players.

The officials were stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend but Liverpool says it will pursue the matter.

A statement read: “Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined. We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.”

Liverpool said it was “therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.”

“That such failings have already been categorized as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable,” the club’s statement added. “Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.”

Liverpool said it need to explore its options, “given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

PGMOL had earlier acknowledged that “a significant human error” occurred in the first half of the game and said it would conduct a full review.

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika face North Korea in TT Semifinal, Women’s Doubles updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool says it will ‘explore the range of options available’ after VAR controversy at Tottenham
    AP
  3. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Vithya equals national record to qualify for women’s 400m final; next session starts at 4:30pm IST; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jrue Holiday traded to Boston Celtics, as Portland continues making moves
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - India men, women win bronze in speed skating 3000m relay, stays fourth with 55 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool says it will ‘explore the range of options available’ after VAR controversy at Tottenham
    AP
  2. VAR officials replaced after offside error in Liverpool defeat
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Postecoglou hails Spurs’ ‘impact’ in win over Liverpool
    AFP
  4. Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika face North Korea in TT Semifinal, Women’s Doubles updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool says it will ‘explore the range of options available’ after VAR controversy at Tottenham
    AP
  3. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Vithya equals national record to qualify for women’s 400m final; next session starts at 4:30pm IST; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jrue Holiday traded to Boston Celtics, as Portland continues making moves
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - India men, women win bronze in speed skating 3000m relay, stays fourth with 55 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment