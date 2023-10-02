Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0 in Serie A

Juventus and Atalanta fell further behind the leader as they played out a 0-0 draw in Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo.

Juventus remained fourth, four points behind second-placed AC Milan and Inter Milan at the top after seven rounds. Atalanta is a point behind Juventus.

Both Atalanta and Juventus were in form heading into Sunday’s match. Atalanta had won its last three matches in all competitions without conceding a goal, while Juventus had three victories in its past four matches.

There were few chances in a tight first half. Davide Zappacosta should have given Atalanta the lead in the 14th minute but his first attempt was blocked by Juventus defender Danilo and he fired the rebound wide of the right post from close range.

Juve’s best chance came early in the second half when Federico Chiesa’s fierce attempt was palmed away by Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

His counterpart, Wojciech Szczęsny, did even better 15 minutes from time as he managed to fingertip a stunning free kick from Luis Muriel onto the crossbar. The ball then bounced down and hit the goalkeeper on the back before going out.