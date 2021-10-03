Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Klopp's men brace for City challenge

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League encounter.

8:50pm: STAT - Manchester City could equal its club record of six consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League if it can claim a shut out today.

8:40pm: Did you know? Liverpool has won just one of its last seven Premier League matches against reigning champions (D2 L4), beating Man City 3-1 at home in its own title-winning campaign of 2019/20.

8:30pm: STAT - Manchester City won this exact fixture 4-1 last season, ending a run of 17 away league matches without a win at Liverpool (D5 L12). City has not won consecutive league matches at Anfield since January 1953.

8:20pm: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made no changes from the squad that beat FC Porto in the Champions League midweek. Divock Origi, however, will miss the game owing to illness.

8:10pm: Pep Guardiola names the same 11 that beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend. However, it's not the same team that played in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have made way for Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus respectively.

Gabriel Jesus will start for Manchester City today.

8pm: LINE UPS!

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

Match preview -

Liverpool must defend at absolute highest level against Man City, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday's clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.

Liverpool is the only unbeaten team left in the league and is top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola's City.

Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after its midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season's fixture -- would be a "complex football challenge".

"We have to play a proper football game to have a chance, but it's Anfield. We're really looking forward to the game," Klopp told reporters.

"We are in a good moment, that's what you have to be to have a chance against them. For me, they're the best team in Europe. Last weekend they played (and beat) Chelsea, who are good, but City were clearly better on that day.

"We have to defend at the absolute highest level to stay in the game and make sure the goals we score make the difference... You have to be brave, play front footed, be cheeky in moments, really be your best version. Only then you have a chance," he added.

With the season's second international break starting after the weekend's matches, Klopp said he was still in the dark about quarantine rules for players travelling to countries on the UK's red list.

Klopp said he would be losing Brazilian players Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Greece's Konstantinos Tsimikas and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane to 10 days quarantine if they travelled to red list countries during the break.

"Brazil is on the red list for England but not for France, Germany and Spain. All the other countries send their players and they can come back," Klopp said.

"I heard they maybe have to have 10 days in a hotel when they come back with food delivered to their door -- it's not okay... The Premier League has to fight for its players," he added.