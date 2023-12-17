Top five Liverpool vs Manchester United matches in Premier League

League leader Liverpool takes on Manchester United in its upcoming match at Anfield, on Sunday. Liverpool, buoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s tactical mastery, will lock horns with a beleaguered Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s reign is currently under fire.

Despite the situation, for 90 minutes, these contrasting narratives fade. This is the NorthWest Derby, a crucible where bragging rights trump points, and every tackle echoes with history.

Two titans of English football, locked in a rivalry as timeless as the cobblestones lining their streets. When these two meet, the Premier League stage ignites.

In the 31 years since the league’s inception, countless battles have taken place, etching themselves into the folklore of the game. But when it comes to picking the most enthralling clashes, here are five that stand out in their own league:

5. 2009-10 Premier League - March 14, 2009, Old Trafford

With the title race heating up, United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, hosted a Liverpool desperate for a late charge. In a frantic encounter, Fernando Torres’ audacious chip over Edwin van der Sar ignited Anfield, only for Dimitar Berbatov’s brace and a late Ryan Giggs goal to turn the tide. United’s 3-1 triumph cemented its grip on the trophy, leaving Liverpool’s hearts shattered.

4. 2011-12 Premier League - February 11, 2012, Old Trafford

This clash saw two title contenders go head-to-head with an electrifying blend of attacking football and defensive grit. Liverpool, under Kenny Dalglish, almost pulled off a sensational comeback from 3-0 down, fueled by Luis Suarez’s brace and Steven Gerrard’s stunning volley. However, Wayne Rooney’s late strike put the Red Devils back two ahead, securing a 4-3 victory.

3. 2000-01 Premier League - November 5, 2001, Anfield

A pivotal moment in the 2000-01 title race, this Anfield encounter was etched in history by Gary McAllister’s last-minute free-kick winner. With the scores level at 1-1, the Scottish midfielder curled a magnificent strike into the top corner, sending Anfield into pandemonium and dealing a crucial blow to United’s title hopes. This match symbolised the belief and resilience that would later propel Liverpool to the championship.

2. 2002-03 Premier League - April 5, 2003, Old Trafford

A pulsating encounter that showcased the attacking prowess of both sides. Eric Djemba-Djemba put United ahead, but Liverpool roared back with two goals in nine minutes, courtesy of John Arne Riise and Steven Gerrard. Ruud van Nistelrooy equalised before half-time, setting the stage for a dramatic finale. In the 81st minute, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on a defensive error to snatch the winner for United, leaving Liverpool devastated.

1. 2008-09 Premier League - March 14, 2009, Old Trafford

A Premier League epic unfolded at Old Trafford on March 14, 2009. United, reigning champions, sat atop the table, but Liverpool, fueled by title aspirations, refused to roll over. Ronaldo’s penalty gave United the lead, but Torres and Gerrard, with another penalty before halftime, put Liverpool in the driver’s seat. Vidic’s 76th-minute dismissal shattered United’s hopes, and late goals from Aurelio and Dossena painted a 4-1 rout - the Red Devils’ heaviest Old Trafford defeat in 17 years. Though bruised, United clinched its third consecutive Premier League crown, equaling Liverpool’s haul of 18 titles. The Reds, four points adrift, were left to ponder what might have been.