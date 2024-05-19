Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 WOL, Mac Allister scores in last game of Klopp

Our final starting line-up of the season 🔴 #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024

✌️ Two changes from #WOLCRY

➡️ S. Bueno and Bellegarde come into the XI



Our final line-up of the 2023/24 season.



🐺📋 @AstroPay_OKpic.twitter.com/NEBwN2JaBl — Wolves (@Wolves) May 19, 2024

LAST MATCH OF THE KLOPP ERA

There will be an emotional farewell for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of his memorable nine-year reign, but the Reds will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves at Anfield.

“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.”

ALSO READ |List of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements and individual honours with Liverpool

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO