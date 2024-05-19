MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 WOL, Mac Allister scores in last game of Klopp

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Updated : May 19, 2024 21:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves. | Photo Credit: AP

LAST MATCH OF THE KLOPP ERA

There will be an emotional farewell for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of his memorable nine-year reign, but the Reds will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves at Anfield.

“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.”

ALSO READ |List of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements and individual honours with Liverpool

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on May 19, Sunday, at the Anfeld Stadium in Liverpool.
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Jurgen Klopp

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
