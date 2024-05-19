LAST MATCH OF THE KLOPP ERA
There will be an emotional farewell for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of his memorable nine-year reign, but the Reds will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves at Anfield.
“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.”
ALSO READ |List of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements and individual honours with Liverpool
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves start?
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Wolves?
Latest on Sportstar
- Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 0-0 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Calvert-Lewin hits post, Gunners losing title race as City leads
- Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 2-0 WHU; Phil Foden gives City the perfect start
- RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: Heavy rain persists; covers back on; Toss delayed in Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- RR vs KKR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Play looks unlikely as heavy rain lashes Guwahati; covers back on, Toss delayed
- Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 WOL, Mac Allister scores in last game of Klopp
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE