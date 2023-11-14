MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping

Luis Manuel Diaz was released last Thursday by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN), 12 days after he was taken hostage in Barrancas.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 22:36 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool and Colombia winger Luis Diaz has reunited with his father for the first time since the latter’s kidnapping ordeal, the Colombian football federation said on Tuesday.

Luis Manuel Diaz, 58, was released on Thursday by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN), 12 days after he was taken hostage on October 28 in Barrancas, a rural municipality where he lives in the northern province of La Guajira.

The winger remained with Liverpool through this period up to Sunday’s Premier League win over Brentford, before returning to Colombia ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Brazil.

The Colombian FA shared pictures of the father and son’s emotional reunion on social media with the caption “we are family.”

Diaz’s father has said he would remain in Colombia despite his difficult kidnapping experience.

“My aspirations are to continue in my town because I have my entire family in my town,” he told a press conference on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luis Diaz /

Liverpool /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj replaces Siraj as No.1 bowler, Virat Kohli fourth among batters
    PTI
  2. Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  5. Sehwag: You need a bit of luck in World Cup knockout games, but you also need to play well
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping
    Reuters
  2. Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Rodri hails Man City’s positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. ‘I don’t like 80% of English referees’, says Brighton boss De Zerbi
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Manchester City draws 4-4 against Chelsea after former player Palmer converts stoppage time penalty
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj replaces Siraj as No.1 bowler, Virat Kohli fourth among batters
    PTI
  2. Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  5. Sehwag: You need a bit of luck in World Cup knockout games, but you also need to play well
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment