Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future

The 27-year-old started just two Premier League games as City became just the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 22:49 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Phillips, signed from Leeds for £42 million (USD 53 million) last year, struggled with injuries throughout much of the campaign before finding himself out of Pep Guardiola’s plans during City’s successful run-in.
Phillips, signed from Leeds for £42 million (USD 53 million) last year, struggled with injuries throughout much of the campaign before finding himself out of Pep Guardiola’s plans during City’s successful run-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Phillips, signed from Leeds for £42 million (USD 53 million) last year, struggled with injuries throughout much of the campaign before finding himself out of Pep Guardiola’s plans during City’s successful run-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kalvin Phillips has vowed to fight for his Manchester City future after the England midfielder’s troubled debut season with the treble winner.

Phillips, signed from Leeds for £42 million (USD 53 million) last year, struggled with injuries throughout much of the campaign before finding himself out of Pep Guardiola’s plans during City’s successful run-in.

The 27-year-old started just two Premier League games as City became just the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

RELATED: Pep Guardiola: The man who turned Manchester City into a world beater

Phillips ended a disappointing personal season on a high note by scoring his first England goal in Monday’s 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford.

Insisting he has no plans to push for a move before next season, Phillips said, “To be honest I was injured before I even went to City, so that is one of the main reasons why I was injured so much.

City have been amazing to help me get back to full fitness and I eventually played a few more games for City and England, so credit to the medical staff at City for helping me. My intention is to stay there. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

I cannot give it 12 months and say, ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave’. I came to Manchester City to win trophies and we won the trophies, but I didn’t play as much as I wanted to do.”

ALSO READ: Tottenham’s Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

Phillips revealed he spoken to City team-mates Nathan Ake and England colleague Jack Grealish for advice.

The pair also needed time to settle in to the way Guardiola asks City to play.

“I just know how difficult it is to understand the way Pep wants to play and how quickly you need to adapt to play in his system,” Phillips said. “I spoke to quite a few of the players about it. Nathan Ake being one, Jack, they all said the same, they all said the first 12 months were the hardest of their City careers but after that, it doesn’t become easy, but easier.”

Related Topics

Kalvin Phillips /

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future
    AFP
  2. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 228/8 (81 overs); Root removes Carey; AUS needs 54 runs, ENG 2 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Indian football headed in right direction, bigger challenges await
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future
    AFP
  2. Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League
    AP
  3. Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund
    Reuters
  4. Premier League full schedule for 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League clubs agree measures to combat anti-social behaviour
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future
    AFP
  2. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 228/8 (81 overs); Root removes Carey; AUS needs 54 runs, ENG 2 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Indian football headed in right direction, bigger challenges await
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment