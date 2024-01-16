MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into Manchester City’s legal case

Since being hit with a slew of charges, City has retained its Premier League title, won the Champions League for the first time, and become the club world champion.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 19:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game, during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, at St. James’ Park.
Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game, during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, at St. James’ Park. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game, during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, at St. James’ Park. | Photo Credit: AP

A resolution to Manchester City’s legal case with the Premier League might not be far away.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, said on Tuesday that a date had been set for proceedings to be heard in a sports tribunal. He didn’t disclose that date, however.

The league has accused City of about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules and 30 more relating to its alleged failure to cooperate with an investigation. The charges were announced in February last year.

ALSO READ: De Rossi replaces sacked Mourinho at Roma

If found guilty, penalties could include a deduction of points or even expulsion from the top division.

Speaking before a parliamentary select committee, Masters was questioned over why some financial investigations, like those involving Everton and Nottingham Forest, could be dealt with quickly and others, like City’s, took longer.

“The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I obviously cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment,” Masters said.

“There is a date set for that proceeding. I cannot unfortunately tell you when that is, but that is progressing.”

British newspaper  The Daily Mail reported in November the hearing would take place in the late autumn of this year.

Since being hit with a slew of charges, City has retained its Premier League title, won the Champions League for the first time, and become the club world champion.

ALSO READ: Ratcliffe will value trophies ahead of cash at Man United

Everton was handed the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s history — a 10-point deduction — after being found by an independent commission to have made a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($155 million) over three years up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($130 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

The number and scale of the charges laid before City means any punishment would likely be much more severe.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into Manchester City’s legal case
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas in action soon; Narender in starting seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India’s last chance to finalise winning combo before T20 World Cup
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Maaya Rajeshwaran qualifies for Junior Australian Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into Manchester City’s legal case
    AP
  2. Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules
    Reuters
  3. Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish
    Reuters
  4. Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United
    Reuters
  5. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into Manchester City’s legal case
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas in action soon; Narender in starting seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India’s last chance to finalise winning combo before T20 World Cup
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Maaya Rajeshwaran qualifies for Junior Australian Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment